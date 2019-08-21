Chicago (Ill.) St. Patrick senior inside linebacker recruit Vince Waters (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) missed quite a bit of time this off season recovering from surgery. Waters is now fully recovered and is excited for his upcoming 2019 senior season that begins in nine days. Waters recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I ended up needing surgery after having a late spring injury," Waters said. "It was rough because I missed almost all of the college camps but I'm fully recovered now and I can't wait to get going this season."

Waters filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have scholarship offers still from University of Mary and also Upper Iowa. I've also remained in touch with the coaches from Lindenwood, Winona State, Northern State, plus Dayton and Butler. All of those schools want to see my early senior season video so they can re-evaluate me this fall. I'm hoping to get out to see a few college games this season, but we also play some Saturday games this season so that makes it hard to get out."

Waters is also very excited about his team and his upcoming senior season.

"I was so excited for the first day of practice. I can't wait to play Evanston in that first game. I really feel we can do something special. The environment on the team has been great and everyone is working hard and playing as a team. We had a strong core of senior leaders last season and they really showed us the way. I'm also just so excited to be back 100 percent fully healthy. I really believe this St. Pats team can do something special this season."

Does Waters set any type of personal goals heading into his senior season?

"My team goals are always the most important to me. I would love to be an all conference player this season along with making over 100 tackles. I also definitely want to beat Notre Dame for sure and then get into the state playoffs and make a run towards state. I really believe that this St. Pats team can do it this year."

Vince Waters has scholarship offers from University of Mary and Upper Iowa.