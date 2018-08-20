Batavia (Ill.) three star ranked senior inside linebacker recruit Luke Weerts (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) is geared up for his upcoming senior season which kicks off in just four more days. Weerts checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I'm just excited for the season and ready to go," Weerts said. "We start the season at Lemont and they are a very good team and program. We are back on our regular game week schedule and we went back to school last week."

Weerts, who is verbally committed to FCS power North Dakota State is also well aware that the recruiting period will reopen on September 1st..

"I know that the recruiting process opens back up on September 1st and that some college coaches will be calling me again, which is fine. I'll be polite when the other schools call but I will also let them know that I'm fully committed to North Dakota State. I'm not going to take any others visits other than an official visit to North Dakota State after the season. I appreciate that the other coaches have a job to do but it's not going to really have any impact on me whatsoever."

Weerts, is also planning to get out to see a few NDSU Bison games this fall.

"NDSU sent me some mail asking me which games I wanted to attend this season so we might go to a game or two this season. It all depends on my schedule so I'm still trying to figure it all out now. I'm looking at checking out the game against South Dakota State but I'm not sure just yet on the date."

Weerts also filled us in on his Gameday routine.

"After school I'll go home and relax a little bit. I always eat a Jimmy John's Slim 5 or sometimes I'll mix it up along with Salt and Vinegar chips. I'll go out to a buddy's house and watch some video. Once I get back to school I'll listen to music and just get ready. Two hours before the game it's a playlist of classic rock. With about an hour before the game I have a playlist that's a pump up playlist which is mostly rap and bass and it gets me ready and pumped up to play."

Does Weerts have any superstitions or must do routines before each game?

"Right after the coin toss I'll go over the the sidelines and have the trainers pump up my helmet with some air right before the game. It's just something that I always do."

