Batavia (Ill) sophomore inside linebacker prospect Matt "Mojo" Weerts (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) took part in Sunday's Rivals Camp in East St. Louis. Weerts, who started at defensive end in 2018 for the Bulldogs has made the transition to inside linebacker and was impressive on Sunday. Weerts recaps his camp impressions and upcoming summer plans here.

"The Rivals Camp was really great," Weerts said. "I was able to get a lot of reps and they really limited the amount of kids taking part in the camp. I felt good about my camp performance on Sunday and I can't wait to get back with my team this summer."

Weerts was able to show his new and improved speed on Sunday at the Rivals Camp.

"I knew that going into the winter I needed to work on improving my overall speed if I wanted to play linebacker this season. I still have more work to do but I also feel like I'm making positive progress and getting faster along with just reading and reacting better."

Weerts also recapped his spring evaluation recruiting period.

"Over the past month or so we've seen a lot of college coaches in school. The last week or so has been slow but up until now it's been very busy at school for all of us. Recently the coaches from Central Michigan have been in school along with Ball State, Kansas State, Michigan State, North Dakota State plus Toledo and several others. Those coaches have been mainly watching our team workouts and the feedback from the college coaches has been positive."

Does Weerts have his upcoming summer camp plans set?

"I'm planning to go to the North Central College on June 5th and then the Northwestern Showcase camp on June 8th. Those are the only two campsI have planned for now. I really want to focus on my team first this summer so I'm not going to a ton of one day camps."

Weerts is also ready for his upcoming junior season this coming fall.

"We wrap up school next week with finals and I'm excited to just get back out with my team and getting back to work."

