Logan Lee settles into starting role
After battling injuries in his first two years on campus, Logan Lee moved into the starting lineup at defensive tackle to begin the season. The Orion, IL native has settled into his spot and says he continues to improve with each passing game and snap.
Lee discusses the importance of the game on Saturday against Penn State, what it has been like to move into the starting lineup and the play and growth of Iowa's defensive line since the start of the 2021 season.