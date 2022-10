It will be a defense set up to not allow big plays against an offense filled with playmakers on Saturday when Iowa faces Ohio State. The Buckeyes have one of the most explosive offenses in all of college football and the Hawkeyes have allowed only five explosive plays all season on defense.



Logan Lee is excited for the challenging of facing one of the top offenses in all of college football on Saturday. He talks about facing the Buckeyes offense and he also shares his story of faith and how he performed a baptism of one of his teammates during the bye week.