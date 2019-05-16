Less than 24 hours after picking up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes, running back Leshon Williams has decided to make Iowa his college home. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Illinois native made the call today and gave his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff.

“It wasn’t really a hard decision,” said Williams. “I’ve been high on Iowa ever since my teammate, Sebastian Castro, committed there.”

Williams teamed up with Castro, a Class of 2019 recruit for the Hawkeyes, to lead Oak Lawn Richards to a 12-1 record last season. Along the way, the Class of 2020 running back racked up 2,115 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per carry.

“The coaches love how quick and explosive I am,” Williams said. “Also, how hard I run and how I can run routes and catch the ball out of the backfield.”

A three-star prospect, Williams chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Kansas State, Cincinnati, Wyoming, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami-OH, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Illinois, and Youngstown State.

Overall, Williams is commitment No. 10 for the Hawkeyes as he joins Deuce Hogan, Michael Lois, Isaiah Bruce, Gavin Williams, Logan Jones, Ethan Hurkett, Josh Volk, Tyler Elsbury, and Elijah Yelverton in Iowa's recruiting class of 2020.