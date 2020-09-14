EdgyTim - Let Us Play IHSA Sports rally

This morning the Let Us Play IHSA Sports and activities movement, initiated by state-wide IHSA athletes, parents, friends and fans and supported by IHSA coaches state-wide has announced two separate events to support of the return of all IHSA Sports and Activities as soon as possible this Saturday, September 19, 2020 in both Chicago and Springfield.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the entire world, and our students have not escaped it's wrath. While the pandemic has impacted age groups differently, the high school's student's mental well being has suffered greatly. Studies by the CDC and the Census Bureau's Household Pulse survey show that all Americans have increased levels of depression and anxiety since the pandemic has started, mainly due to feelings of loneliness and isolation. Reinstating IHSA sports, while following proven scientific data and guidelines, will give our children a renewed sense of hope and purpose. IHSA sports offer social relationships that they desperately need at this time. For many of our youth, without the guidance of a strong adult role model such as their high school coach, this time is even harder for them. We cannot continue to sit by and watch our children fall by the way side.

Illinois is the only state in the Midwest that is currently not participating in all of its normal fall sports and activities. Michigan recently followed a nationally growing trend of allowed their high school association to resume all of their fall sports. Other neighboring states either started their fall seasons on time or have restarted all fall sports and activities after a slight delay.

The opportunities that are currently being lost cannot simply be put in economic terms. Student are being deprived of adolescent benchmarks that are important in their development. These experienced only come along one in a young person's life and can never be recreated. We ask all of you to please urge your local state representatives and Governor JB Pritzker to allow the resumption of IHSA sanctioned events immediately and allow our children an opportunity to participate in IHSA sanctioned events.

How can you help us?

Contact your local state representatives and Governor JB Pritzker and tell them you support returning IHSA fall sports and activities immediately.

Find My Local Local Representatives Here

Attend one of the two planned support rallies on Saturday September 19th 2020.

Share the Let Us Play image below on all social media platforms and spread the word!

Stay tuned for more details and information to follow.