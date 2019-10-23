2019 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

Join WJOL's EDGYTIM and "The Coach"Joe Rodeghero at this special live remote broadcast. This remote live broadcast will be also available online via streaming at WJOL.com online as well as on the WJOL Radio App for your smartphone.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 17th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

This Week's Guest List?

Joliet West head coach Bill Lech

Oswego head coach Brian Cooney

Lincoln-Way East head coach Rob Zvonar

2019 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

October 25th Friday 7PM Minooka at Oswego

October 26th WJOL Playoff Pairings Show TBA