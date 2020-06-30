EdgyTim - Elite 11: Observations from the sidelines

Elite 11: Observations from the sidelines
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Day 2 of the three-day Elite 11 quarterback showcase was delayed by weather, but the quarterback prospects eventually put on a show. Rivals was on the scene as commits from Georgia, Notre Dame, USC and more competed.
Not sure if Del Rio finished finished first in the official scoring.— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) July 1, 2020
I also don’t care that much because he was 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/AirB7Z3x49
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) 'set the tone' on Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals. Get notes, quotes and observations here #GoBlue. https://t.co/5AHa2rEmVz pic.twitter.com/bgzDHJKRoD— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 1, 2020
Tyler Buchner (@tylerbuchner) with an absolute dime on the move #Elite11 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/WLiqA59jrI— Ronny Torres (@RonnyTorresSS) July 1, 2020
Watch every throw from Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy's (@jjmccarthy09) 'Pro Day' workout at the Elite 11 Finals #GoBlue (FREE). https://t.co/6eiSgV6KGo pic.twitter.com/2KtwGzqAcF— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 1, 2020
Buchner has thrown this intermediate crossing route well this week. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/hGJdRPc9XV— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 1, 2020
Buchner’s march down he field just wrapped up, and he is now done for the night as that’s the set up for the QBs tonight. He was shaky early but then hit on some really nice ones to finish up. See below@BGInews pic.twitter.com/hUYwPNYOiX— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 1, 2020
Here are the Elite 11 Day 2, which is a mock pro day type format.— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) July 1, 2020
Not scoring because I’m filming but my favorites from the first half were Kyle McCord, JJ McCarthy and Ty Thompson.
Five-stars Caleb Williams and Brock Vandagriff have yet to go. @OSUatRivals @TheWolverineMag
2021 Ohio State QB commit Kyle McCord shows of his arm throwing on the run and deep into the wind.— Dave Lackford, Esq. (@RivalsDave) July 1, 2020
👤: https://t.co/5rqZBFg9Ft pic.twitter.com/fj40Ss3AF5
So far it looks like Kyle McCord, Ty Thompson, and JJ McCarthy are the top three and there really isn’t much separation on the score cards.— Dave Lackford, Esq. (@RivalsDave) July 1, 2020
Oregon QB commit Ty Thompson has been impressive in his session here. Strong arm, very accurate. @DSArivals https://t.co/AbKEhJiyXD— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 1, 2020
🐐@DilfersDimes x @Elite11 pic.twitter.com/Hzp9iu6OD4— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 1, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) ends his pro day with a dart for a TD #GoBlue 🎯 pic.twitter.com/8Grorpgcnu— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 1, 2020
Trent Dilfer loving this portion of Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy’s (@jjmccarthy09) Pro Day #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aqVf5jNgCa— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 1, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy(@jjmccarthy09) gets more praise from Trent Dilfer #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2lRpnFh4rd— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 1, 2020
McCarthy was sharp. https://t.co/yIirayp5fF— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 1, 2020