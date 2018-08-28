WJOL's Pigskin Preview LIVE remote broadcast this Thursday (Aug 30th) 6-8PM

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

Make sure to join Pigskin Preview LIVE on location this Thursday (August 30th) at Gina's Teardrop Cafe 826 W. Laraway Road New Lenox, IL 60451 from 6-8PM. The show, co-sponsored by Gina's Teardrop Cafe, State Farm Agent Kevin Molloy and Pizza Mia will feature food and great high school football talk.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 17th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

Plus your calls are welcome all show long at 815-254-7300

2018 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

August 24th Friday St. Rita at Joliet Catholic 7:30PM ***

August 25th Sat Providence Catholic vs Lockport at NIU Huskie Stadium 6PM

August 31st Friday Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central 7:30PM***

September 7th Friday St. Laurence at Providence Catholic 7:30PM***

September 14th Friday Carmel at Joliet Catholic 7PM***

September 15th Sat Oswego at Joliet West 1PM

September 21st Friday Plainfield North at Minooka 7PM

September 28th Friday Bolingbrook at Lockport 7:30PM***

October 5th Friday Providence Catholic at Mt. Carmel 7:30PM***

October 6th Sat Joliet West at Plainfield Central 1PM

October 11th Thursday Lincoln Way East at Thornwood 7PM

October 12th Friday Joliet Catholic at Nazareth Academy 7PM***

October 19th Friday Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way East 7PM***

October 20th Saturday Joliet West at Joliet Central 1PM

***indicates game with also be seen on WJOL-TV

2018 WJOL-TV High School Football Broadcast Schedule

September 21st Friday Plainfield North at Minooka 7PM WJOLTV only