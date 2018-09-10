WJOL's Pigskin Preview LIVE remote broadcast this Thursday (September 13th) 6-8PM at Jerri's Dogs and Fries 1003 Essington Road Joliet, IL 60435

Join Edgy Tim and Coach Joe this Thursday starting at 6pm at Jerri's Dogs N Fries inside Double J's at 1003 Essington Road in Joliet for Pigskin Preview on the road. That's this Thursday September 13th from 6-8PM.

Check out the on site WJOL/Pigskin Preview Specials!!!

$1.34 for your choice of Vienna Dogs including the Jerri's Chicago Style Dog, the J-Town Dog (which includes mustard and kraut) the Essington Dog (which includes chilli and cheese) and the Deep Fried Dog,

$1.34 small fries and $1.34--21 Ounce Pepsi

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 17th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

State Farm Agent Kevin Molloy/Pigskin preview Players of the Week photos

2018 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

September 14th Friday Carmel at Joliet Catholic 7PM***

September 15th Sat Oswego at Joliet West 1PM

September 21st Friday Plainfield North at Minooka 7PM

September 28th Friday Bolingbrook at Lockport 7:30PM***

October 5th Friday Providence Catholic at Mt. Carmel 7:30PM***

October 6th Sat Joliet West at Plainfield Central 1PM

October 11th Thursday Lincoln Way East at Thornwood 7PM

October 12th Friday Joliet Catholic at Nazareth Academy 7PM***

October 19th Friday Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way East 7PM***

October 20th Saturday Joliet West at Joliet Central 1PM