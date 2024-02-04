The Glenbrook North pipeline continues to flow to Northwestern.

The Wildcats last week picked up a PWO commitment from defensive lineman Landon Lauter to join scholarship tight end Patrick Schaller in the Class of 2024 and junior guard Jackson Carsello on the NU roster.

"Being close family friends, with the Carsellos, and one of my best friends being Pat, they all convinced me nothing can beat playing close to home," said Lauter, whose high school is just nine miles away from Ryan Field, in Northbrook, Ill.

"Having my parents come to all the games, all that and more is why I decided to make the choice... I can feel becoming part of the family very quickly."

Lauter took a visit to Northwestern on Jan. 29, and chose the Wildcats over a PWO offer from Illinois. He also had a scholarship offer from Army and several other PWO offers.

