Logan Lee has been one of the most reliable fixtures on the Iowa defense for the last three seasons. Now he's headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers after being drafted in the sixth round with the 178th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

THE HISTORY

Lee arrived at Iowa as a three-star tight end prospect out of Orion, Illinois. He leaves Iowa City as a three-year starter and a fixture on Iowa's defensive line. Lee cracked the starting lineup in 2021 and never left, starting the next 41 consecutive games for the vaunted Hawkeye defense. Lee finished his Iowa career with 158 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and seven pass deflections — all remarkable production from a gap-stuffing defensive tackle. Lee earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and 2023 as recognition for his reliably strong play for the Hawkeye defense. He also emerged as a vocal leader for the Iowa defense, serving on the player council for the last two seasons and becoming one of the team's most respected leaders on and off the field as a senior.

THE STRENGTHS

Not all of Lee's measurables will pop off the screen -- he's listed at 6'5", 281 lbs at the NFL Scouting Combine, with 32 1/4" arms and 10 1/4" hands -- but he's definitely a "whole is greater than the sum of its parts"-type of player. Lee's overall athleticism scored 5th among all defensive tackle prospects at the combine and he ranked 15th in production. Lee's durability and reliability are a plus, and he's a high-motor player who consistently plays with great intensity and tremendous effort. He has good strength and power and solid quickness, and he wraps up well on tackle attempts.

THE WEAKNESSES

Where exactly does Lee fit in the NFL? Is he a defensive tackle, a 3-4 defensive end, or a tweener? As noted, Lee has good strength and power and solid quickness -- but he doesn't have any elite skills, either. Lee relies more on footwork and technique than speed or raw power as a pass rusher and he struggled at times against more powerful blockers.

THE OUTLOOK