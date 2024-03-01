LOOK: J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum warm up in hallway of convention center
When 300-plus players descend upon one city to partake in the NFL Scouting Combine, sometimes getting warmed up and prepared to compete is challenging. After all, the football field is only 100 yards long by 53 yards wide — there's only so much room.
So while J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum had some down time, the two put some work in in the middle of the convention center hallway. McCarthy, without a center, mimicked a snap, dropped back and fired the ball off to Corum four times in the video posted to X by TheSFNiners.
McCarthy and Corum both spoke with the media on Friday and will go through drills on Saturday.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram