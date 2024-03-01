When 300-plus players descend upon one city to partake in the NFL Scouting Combine, sometimes getting warmed up and prepared to compete is challenging. After all, the football field is only 100 yards long by 53 yards wide — there's only so much room.

So while J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum had some down time, the two put some work in in the middle of the convention center hallway. McCarthy, without a center, mimicked a snap, dropped back and fired the ball off to Corum four times in the video posted to X by TheSFNiners.

McCarthy and Corum both spoke with the media on Friday and will go through drills on Saturday.

