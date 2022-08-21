Luther Burden has his own potato chip in unique NIL deal

Missouri freshman wide receiver Luther Burden has a unique name, image and likeness deal with Old Vienna, a St. Louis company that makes potato chips. The company is releasing a special edition honey barbecue version of its red hot riplets with Burden's picture and signature on every bag this month. They will be sold in Schnucks grocery stores across the state.

Burden, a St. Louis native, started his career at Cardinal Ritter and finished up at East St. Louis. He was the No. 4 prospect in America in the Class of 2022 and signed with Missouri in December after decommitting from Oklahoma.

Burden was on campus for spring football and is expected to be in the starting lineup when the Tigers open the season against Louisiana Tech on September 1. He is the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Mizzou in a decade and has signed a number of NIL deals since he enrolled in school.

What makes this deal unique is that Burden is getting his own product, rather than endorsing one that already exists. The Old Vienna Snack Company was started in St. Louis in 1936. It became Old Vienna LLC in 1996 under new ownership and has become best known for its red hot riplet chips. The deal with Burden is the first of its kind for the company and one of the first of its kind across college sports. Earlier this week, Texas running back Bijan Robinson released Bijan Mustardson, a dijon mustard, in a similar deal.