Elmhurst (Ill.) York senior wide receiver recruit Luke Mailander (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) was a highly productive big play maker in 2022 for the York Dukes, and Mailander was also having an impressive summer camp season. Mailander added a summer camp offer from in-state Illinois State and today gave ISU Redbirds his verbal commitment today.

"Illinois State offered me a scholarship back earlier this summer at the North Central College camp," Mailander said. "I made an unofficial visit to Illinois State last week and I loved it. I talked it over with my family and decided I was ready to commit to Illinois State."

Mailander pointed towards some of the key factors which led to him committing to Illinois State.

"The unofficial visit to Illinois State went really well and played a big role in my decision. I just loved it and I was able to talk with the coaches and some of the players at Illinois State. Illinois State has a great campus and facilities and I just get along great with the coaches. It's a great coaching staff at Illinois State and I just feel I'm a good fit for me at Illinois State. It's also close to home which is great for my family and friends."

So which other schools did Mailander consider before committing to Illinois State?

"I had interest and offers from schools like Butler, Valparaiso, Drake plus UIndy. I ended up camping this summer at North Central College, Lindenwood, Drake, UIndy and Northwestern and I was able to talk with a lot of coaches at each camp. Some schools wanted to see my early senior video before they would offer, but Illinois State has so much to offer I wasn't going to wait any longer."

Mailander is also thrilled to have completed his recruiting process.

"It's definitely a big weight off my shoulders. I can just now focus on my team this summer and my senior season without having to worry about recruiting."

Luke Mailander is the second known in state verbal commitment to Illinois State in the Redbirds Class of 2024, joining Hoffman Estates RB Matt Lawson.

Luke Mailander is verbally committed to Illinois State University.

