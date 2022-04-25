Malik Elzy follows Notre Dame visit with Rivals Camp WR MVP honors
INDIANAPOLIS — Malik Elzy called his shot. The 2023 recruit came to the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis on Sunday with the goal of proving he’s one of the best wide receivers in the Midwest, if ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news