Mar'keise Irving enters the transfer portal

Another young, talented running back on Minnesota's depth chart will seek playing time elsewhere. On Friday evening, breakout freshman Mar'keise Irving announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Irving played in 12 games this past season for the Gophers, leading the team with 966 all-purpose yards. That included 699 rushing yards while scoring four touchdowns. Irving also hauled in eight passes for 73 yards and returned eight kickoffs for 194 yards.

The Country Club Hills, Illinois native ranked 12th in the Big Ten in rushing yards.

Minnesota lost another talented, young rusher back on January 3rd when Ky Thomas entered the transfer portal before committed to Kansas on January 15th.

Thomas, a redshirt freshman, dazzled last season rushing for 824 yards and eight touchdowns.

Minnesota now has Mohamed Ibrahim, Trey Potts, Bryce Williams, and incoming freshman Zach Evans as scholarship running backs remaining on the roster.