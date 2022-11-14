MARQUEE SPORTS NETWORK TO AIR IHSA FOOTBALL CLASS 7A SEMIFINAL MATCHUP

St. Rita hosts top-seeded Mount Carmel in rivalry matchup this Saturday

November 14, 2022

CHICAGO – Marquee Sports Network will air the IHSA football Class 7A semifinal matchup between Chicago Catholic League (CCL) rivals Mount Carmel High School and St. Rita High School this Saturday, November 19, at 4 PM CT.

Top-seeded Mount Carmel (12-0, CCL Blue Division champions) advanced to the semifinal round with a 48-12 victory this past weekend against Brother Rice, while St. Rita (10-2, CCL Green Division champions) went on the road to defeat St. Charles North, 28-7.

On-air talent for the game will feature Alex Cohen, voice of the Iowa Cubs on Marquee Sports Network, as play-by-play announcer, longtime IHSA broadcaster and IHSA Coaches Association Hall of Famer Jack McInerney as game analyst and Chicago-area broadcaster Kacy Standohar as field reporter.

Marquee Sports Network preps contributor and EdgyTim.com (Rivals network) publisher Timothy O’Halloran will provide halftime analysis during the broadcast and exclusive preview content leading up to the game on MarqueeSportsNetwork.com.

“We’re thrilled to be able to broadcast this weekend’s semifinal matchup between Mount Carmel and St. Rita, two of the premier high school football programs in both the city and state,” said Marquee Sports Network Programming Director, Alli Bertucci. “We look forward to this first IHSA broadcast on Marquee and expanding our coverage of local high school sports.”

The semifinals matchup will be a rematch of this year’s season opener, won by Mount Carmel, 35-3. The August meeting between Mount Carmel and St. Rita was the 100th all-time between the two teams.

The winner of Saturday’s semifinal will advance to the state championship on November 26 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. St. Rita is seeking a second-straight Class 7A championship game appearance, while Mount Carmel last appeared in the championship in 2019.

WEB LINK: https://www.marqueesportsnetwork.com/marquee-sports-network-to-air-ihsa-football-class-7a-semifinal-matchup/

ABOUT MARQUEE SPORTS NETWORK: In partnership with the Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI), Marquee Sports Network brings together one of the most iconic sports franchises in the country with one of the largest television broadcasting companies to deliver unparalleled Cubs coverage, as well as additional local live sporting events, including Chicago Sky games, and original programming. Marquee Sports Network is available within the Cubs home television territory in portions of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin, and is carried on more than 50 cable providers, as well as streaming platforms DIRECTV STREAM (formerly AT&T TV) and fuboTV. For more information, visit marqueesportsnetwork.com/about.