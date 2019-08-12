Elmhurst (Ill.) York senior defensive tackle recruit Josh Mathiasen (6-foot-1, 270 pounds) and the rest of the State of Illinois has begun team practices today. Mathiasen no question has a lot to play for this coming season and breaks down why this season means so much for him and more here.

"You have no idea how excited I am for the season to start," Mathiasen said. "Everyone has been working really hard this summer and I can't wait to get going."

Mathiasen, who had an impressive spring and summer camp showing also knows that his recruiting process could be impacted quite a bit this coming fall.

"I have scholarship offers now from North Dakota, Eastern Kentucky, SIU and Tennessee Martin. A lot of other college coaches want to see my first few games on video this season. Schools like Indiana State, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, NIU and also Kent State have all said they want to see my early season video. Also South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State and also Iowa State have said they want to stay in touch and they also plan to see my early season video."

Mathiasen will be playing on both the offensive and defensive line for the Dukes this season.

"I'm going to play on both sides of the football this season. I've been training like crazy and running sprints and just trying to get in the best shape I can. A lot of the college coaches are recruiting me as a defensive3 linemen and I have zero video playing defense. Hopefully I can give those coaches something positive to see on video this season. I'll be playing nose guard along with playing guard and backing up at center this year for my team."

Mathiasen is also not in any hurry to make a college decision.

"I want to just see how the early season goes for me. I'm looking at taking some official visits after the season so I'm not in any hurry to make a decision. I still need to get out and see some schools in person because I really haven't had a chance to visit any of the schools who have offered me already."

So does Mathiasen have any type of personal goals for the upcoming season?

"My goal is to just give 100 percent on every play on both sides of the football. I want to be mentally tough on every play and make a positive impact for my team this season."

Josh Mathiasen has scholarship offers from SIU, North Dakota, Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee-Martin.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today