The four teams that will be participating in the College Football Playoff are almost certainly set in stone, but the seeding of the teams is still up in the air. USC lost in the PAC-12 championship game on Friday night, and TCU followed it up with an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.

Remaining unbeatens Georgia and Michigan took care of business in their respective conference championship games, so the Bulldogs and Wolverines will make repeat appearances in the College Football Playoff.

There is a possibility, however, that rivals Michigan and Ohio State play once again in the national semifinal. Even if they don't, a potential rematch in the national championship is always on the table, given the Buckeyes do, in fact, make an appearance in the playoff.

There has been great speculation over the last few hours about where Ohio State — which was the only playoff contender to not play in its conference championship game — should be seeded, which would impact Michigan's first-round matchup.

When asked about a potential rematch with Ohio State, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn't hold back.

"Please, please, bring it on," McCarthy said. "I mean, that would be truly a blessing if we get a shot to play those boys again."

Michigan throttled Ohio State last weekend in Columbus by a final score of 45-23. Donovan Edwards broke off two 75-yard-plus touchdowns as the Wolverines enjoyed a second straight victory over their biggest rival.

Many thought the loser of last week's UM-OSU game would be eliminated from playoff contention, but the Trojans' loss to Utah on Friday night opened the door for the Buckeyes to sneak back in.