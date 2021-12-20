McCaslin adds his first offer

St. Charles (Ill.) East sophomore OL/DL recruit Bodey McCaslin (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) was able to recently add his first scholarship offer from Ball State University. McCaslin discusses adding his first scholarship offer and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

The scholarship offer from Ball State came completely out of the blue," McCaslin said. "The coaches at Ball State got ahold of my head coach (Bryce Farquhar.) and that's how I heard about the scholarship offer. It's still a little shocking but it's also a great feeling to add my first offer this early. I don't know a ton about Ball State except that they won the MAC in 2019.My Dad also coached in the MAC so he's very familiar with a lot of the different MAC programs."

McCaslin, who is currently playing basketball for St. Charles East this winter has started to draw more recruiting interest this winter.

"Besides Ball State, I've been getting follows from schools like Kansas, Wyoming, North Dakota State, Iowa and also Iowa State. The Iowa coaches have been in contact with my coaches at school about me recently, and things with my football recruiting is definitely picking up."

McCaslin, who also throws for the track team in the spring filled us in on his off season plans.

"I'm really busy right now with basketball season but once Hoops ends I'll get right back into the weight room and start lifting heavily for football season."

McCaslin was also asked to grade his overall performance from his fall football season.

"Last season was my first on the varsity and my first start was against Lemont, which is a really good team. I thought I played decent that game and my game got better throughout the year. I felt good about my kick slides and I played with pretty good hands. I definitely need to improve my overall strength plus have better vision along with having better and quicker hands and feet."

Bodey McCaslin has a scholarship offer from Ball State.