Wilmette (IL) Loyola Academy sophomore athlete prospect Perrion McClinton (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is an up and coming name to watch in the growing Class of 2021 in the State of Illinois. McClinton, who plays both quarterback and safety for Loyola Academy was able to make a recent visit to Iowa and recaps his visit and much more here.

"I was able to make a visit recently to Iowa," McClinton said. "The Iowa coaches have been in school a few times over the last year or so and they invited me to come out and visit them."

McClinton recapped his first ever visit to the University of Iowa.

"I had a really good visit to Iowa and I liked it. I went to Iowa last Tuesday and I was able to watch a spring practice. It was my first time at Iowa and I was just impressed with the overall culture at Iowa along with just the whole campus structure and the facilities at Iowa. I was able to talk to the Iowa coaches just a bit after the practice and we talked about my recruiting and what I can do to boost my recruiting and improve my development as a player. The Iowa coaches said they also want to see me in a camp with them this summer. I had a really good first visit to Iowa."

McClinton is also starting to focus on his upcoming summer camp plans.

"I'm actually in the process now of starting to set up a camp schedule. I don't have any dates set just yet but I'm sure I'll be at at least a handful of camps this summer. "

McClinton, who has been playing 7on7 this spring is also getting ready for the upcoming Rivals Camp in St. Louis on May 19th.

"I was really excited to get an invite to the Rivals Camp. I'm looking forward to jsut going out and competing against the top kids in the Midwest."