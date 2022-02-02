McCoy is set to ink with Akron

Joliet (Ill.) West senior inside linebacker recruit Bryan McCoy (6-foot-0, 220 pounds) made a weekend official visit to the University of Akron and today will sign his Letter of Intent to play for the University of Akron. McCoy discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I'm all set to sign on Wednesday with Akron," McCoy said. "I made a weekend official visit to Akron and the visit really sold me on the school and the football program. I just got off the phone with the Akron coaches talking about the procedures for Singing Day so I'll all set to go."

McCoy discussed why he decided to give the Akron Zips his verbal commitment.

"The official visit I made to Akron this past weekend played a big role in my decision. I was able to just meet all of the coaches, got to know the players and also just saw everything that Akron has to offer over the weekend. I really enjoyed watching the team workout and then I was able to sit and talk with the entire linebacker group. They really kept things pretty real and I just felt like I was already a part of the team. I had a great talk with the players along with the coaches and Akron is just a good place to be. The Akron coaches always made me feel like I was a priority for them. Akron has a new coaching staff and will need to rebuild the football program, but I've never backed down from a challenge and I'm excited to help turn the football program around. I also really like the campus and the facilities at Akron and I was able to seed everything on my visit."

McCoy also noted that his recruiting coach at Akron Neal Renna also played a big role in his decision to sign today with the Akron Zips.

"Coach (Neal) Renna was really important in my recruiting and he is the guy who made it happen for me at Akron. Coach Renna was recruiting me when he was at Eastern Illinois and as soon as he landed at Akron I heard from him right away. He really pushed me and was able to get me on the radar screen with the Akron coaches. Looking back I was really happy to get that call from Coach Renna."

McCoy also looked hard at a handful of schools before deciding on Akron.

"I looked pretty hard at Idaho, Army and also and few others like South Dakota. I really liked those schools but once I made the visit to Akron that is what really sold me on Akron."

McCoy is also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"I'm just very happy and excited to sign with Akron. I have wrestling regionals on Saturday and once I sign Wednesday I can just move on and move forward."

Bryan McCoy is committed to Akron.







