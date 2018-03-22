Chicago (Ill.) Phillips junior three star ranked defensive back recruit Fabian McCray (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was able to add his first Southeastern Conference on Wednesday when the University of Kentucky extended him an offer. McCray discusses adding his first SEC offer from Kentucky and more in this update.

"I've been in touch with the coaches at Kentucky a bit," McCray said. "I was hoping they would offer me but I just wasn't sure. I spoke with the Kentucky defensive coordinator (Matt House) and he said the staff really liked my video. I was asked to call him back later today (Wednesday) and that's when they offered me."

McCray discussed his first impressions of Kentucky.

"It's amazing to get my first offer from the SEC. I know that Kentucky has a lot of history and that they had a winning season last year and played in a bowl game. I still don't know a lot about them and I'll go and do more research on them soon. Kentucky offered me as a cornerback recruit."

McCray has also been drawing new recruiting attention from one Big 12 conference team this early spring.

"Kansas has been starting to show more attention. They are starting to contact me more and more and the coaches are saying that they are interested in me and that they want to get to know me better."

Does McCray have any upcoming visits planned?

"I don't have anything set up right now. I definitely want to get out to visit Kentucky along with Cincinnati soon."

Fabian McCray has multiple scholarship offers.

