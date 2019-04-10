Oak Park (IL) River Forest sophomore athlete recruit Jaden McGill (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) has been impressive this spring playing 7on7 for Boom Midwest. McGill, who plays quarterback for Oak Park-River Forest has been also getting work in this spring at cornerback and McGill checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I'm playing 7on7 this spring with Boom and it's been going pretty well," McGill said. "We have a lot of good guys on the team and I really enjoy getting to compete against a lot of the top kids across the country. I also wanted to get more work on defense this off-season and this was the perfect chance for me playing for Boom."

McGill was also able to make a recent visit to Minnesota.

"I was able to check out Minnesota a few weeks ago and it was a good visit. Minnesota has a really nice facilities, and I also liked the coaches at Minnesota along with the facilities. I was able to talk with my recruiting coach Brian Callahan and he said that they would be back into school in a few weeks. What really caught my attention at Minnesota was the overall energy from both the players and the coaches. You can just feel the excitement in and around the Minnesota football program."

So which other schools have shown interest in McGill?

"Besides Northwestern I've also had contact with the coaches at Northwestern and I also made an earlier visit to Northwestern. I also know that both Western Michigan and Central Michigan made in school visits last fall and told my coaches they had some interest in me. Since I'm just a sophomore it's hard to judge how interested schools are because they can';t really contact me yet."

McGill is also planning to hit the college camp circuit this summer.

"I'm looking at camping at North Central College when Minnesota is there along with camping at Northwestern and Notre Dame."

McGill is also excited for his upcoming 2019 junior season.

"We should be really good this coming season. We are bringing back a lot of skill kids from last year."

Jaden McGill has a scholarship offer from Toledo.