Oak Park (IL) River Forest junior athlete recruit Jaden McGill (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) has been staying busy these days as McGill and the OPRF Huskies are back in team camp this week. McGill checks in and recaps his summer so far along with his latest recruiting news here.

"The team camp has been going good so far," McGill said. "We graduated a lot of kids from last season and some people don't think we can have a strong season again, but I really like our potential. We are just starting to get everything in place and I like our chances this season."

McGill, who is playing quarterback and some defensive back this summer for the Huskies recapped his latest recruiting news.

"It's been pretty quiet lately but it's a dead period now so it's not surprising. I ended up camping this summer at North Central College when Minnesota was there. I also camped at Iowa in June for a one day camp as well. I was able to meet the Minnesota coaches at the North Central College camp. I also have remained in touch with the Iowa coaches and they really like me at cornerback. The feedback overall this summer has been positive. I would say that both Iowa and Boston College have seemed like they are the most interested in me."

So what's next for McGill this summer?

"Besides my team camp I'm going to a one day camp at Miami of Ohio on July 28th. I don't have any plans to visit any college games yet for this season but I'm hoping to get a chance to go see a few college games in person this season."

McGill has also been focused on improving his overall quarterbacking skills this summer.

"I've been working with the coaches at Throw It Deep this summer on my overall mechanics. I can run and throw it pretty well on the run but I'm working on just being a better pocket passer. The coaches at Throw It Deep feel I can be great at quarterback and I want to be a better thrower especially in the pocket."

Does McGill set any type of personal goals heading into the season?

"I definitely want to improve my overall completion ratio along with getting better with my touchdown to interception ratio. Otherwise all of my main goals are team goals and if we win the individual goals will come."

Jaden McGill has a scholarship offer from Toledo.