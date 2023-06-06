Peoria (Ill.) Notre Dame senior offensive guard recruit Michael McLaughlin (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) was able to take part in the Lindenwood mega camp this past weekend, and McLaughlin was able to come back with adding his first offer from FCS and Missouri Valley Conference power Northern Iowa. McLaughlin breaks down his Lindenwood camp experience, his upcoming camp plans and more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to add my first offer at the Lindenwood camp from Northern Iowa," McLaughlin said. "I was able to really show the coaches what I could do at the camp and the college coaches said they liked how I competed in one on ones."

McLaughlin, who is being recruited as an interior offensive linemen this summer filled us in on adding his first offer from Northern Iowa.

"I was on a break at the camp when Coach (Joe) Ganz from Northern Iowa came over and we talked. Coach Ganz said he was really impressed with my camp and wanted to make sure I have an offer from Northern Iowa. It was pretty neat to add my first offer from Northern Iowa. Getting the offer was a big surprise and it caught me off guard a bit. I've heard a lot of great things about Northern Iowa. I know they have a great football program that plays in a great conference. I'm hoping to get out to visit Northern Iowa sometime this summer or maybe in the fall for a game day visit."

So which other schools have shown recruiting interest in McLaughlin this summer?

"I was able to talk with quite a few college coaches at the Lindenwood camp. Coach (Bart) Miller from Illinois talked to me a bit along with the coaches from Illinois State, Western Illinois and Lindenwood also spoke with me . Lindenwood showed me around the school and the facilities after the camp."

So what's next for McLaughlin this summer?

"I'll be at the UIndy mega camp on Saturday, then I'll be at Illinois for the linemen camp on June 15th. On June 20th I'll be camping at Miami of Ohio and on June 21st I'll be camping at Ball State."

Michael McLaughlin has a scholarship offer from Northern Iowa.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today