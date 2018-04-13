Lombard (Ill) Montini Catholic junior offensive guard prospect Mike McNicholas (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) was able to add his third scholarship offer earlier this week from South Dakota. McNicholas breaks down his latest recruiting news here.

"My latest offer is from South Dakota," McNicholas said. "South Dakota has been in touch with me for a little while and it's great that they decided to offer me a scholarship."

McNicholas filled us in on his initial impressions of adding his latest offer from South Dakota.

"I know that South Dakota plays in a great conference (Missouri Valley Conference) against a lot of teams from this area and that the coaches seem like good guys. I'm definitely going to do some research on South Dakota soon. I'm also hoping to get a chance maybe this summer heading out to see South Dakota in person."

McNicholas has also remained in touch with several schools this spring.

"I have offers now from South Dakota, Western Illinois and South Dakota State so I stay in touch with those coaches quite a bit. I also have stayed in touch with Kent State, Illinois State, SIU, Holy Cross, Bowling Green, Miami of Ohio and NIU. A lot of those coaches said that they would be in school this spring once the evaluation period begins."

Does McNicholas have other upcoming college visits planned?

"I'm actually going to Illinois State on Saturday for it's spring game. I'm also looking at trying to get out to see Western Illinois soon. I also visited Illinois a few weeks ago and that visit also went well. The Illinois offensive line coach (Luke Butkus) said he liked my tape and wants me to camp at Illinois this summer."

McNicholas is starting to look ahead towards his spring and summer plans.

"I'm still trying to sort everything out. I've been getting camp invites from a lot of different schools including Illinois, Western Michigan and a few other schools."

Mike McNicholas has scholarship offers from South Dakota State, South Dakota and Western Illinois.

