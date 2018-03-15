Lombard (Ill) Montini Catholic junior offensive guard prospect Mike McNicholas (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) added his first offer on Wednesday when South Dakota State decided to offer McNicholas. McNicholas discusses his latest recruiting news here.

"I had been talking back and forth with the coaches from South Dakota State for a few weeks," McNicholas said. "I was definitely hoping for an offer from them but I wasn't expecting it."

McNicholas, who just recently wrapped up his wrestling season discussed his thoughts on adding an offer from the SDSU Jackrabbits.

"It feels pretty cool to add my first offer. My Mom and my family are also pretty excited for me. I know that SDSU had a good season last year and that they play in a great conference (Missouri Valley Conference). SDSU definitely wants me to come up to visit them soon. I'm going to look towards later this spring or maybe the early summer to make the trip to see them."

McNicholas has also been drawing contact from several schools so far this winter.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from SDSU along with Illinois, Purdue, Western Michigan and South Dakota State. I've also been drawing a lot of coaches following me on Twitter from Miami of Ohio, South Dakota, Cornell, NIU and also SIU."

Does McNicholas have any upcoming college visits planned?

"I was invited to a lot of junior day events but because of my wrestling season I wasn't able to make it. I'm looking at getting out to see a spring practice at Illinois soon. I'm also looking at going to visit Purdue something soon as well."

McNicholas is now heading back to the weight room and training for his upcoming senior season.

"I'm pretty healed up from the wrestling season and I'm focused on adding a bit more size and weight. I've also been working harder on just improving my overall flexibility and getting a bit quicker."

Mike McNicholas has a scholarship offer from South Dakota State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today