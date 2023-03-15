Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic junior quarterback recruit Cale McThenia (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave the University of Northern Iowa his verbal commitment on Tuesday. McThenia discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"A lot of the college programs had interest in me but they also wanted me to keep waiting to make a decision," McThenia said. "I always wanted to make my decision during my junior year so I can 100 percent focus on my team for my senior season. Northern Iowa is just a great fit for me in so many ways I was ready to lock things in with them. so I gave them my commitment."

McThenia pointed towards a handful of key factors which led to his commitment to the UNI Panthers.

"Northern Iowa had some offers out to other quarterbacks but they waiting on me. They really stuck by me and showed me a ton of loyalty. That loyalty and the fact that they believed in me and waited for me to make my decision really was a big factor in my decision. UNI has a great school, I love the offense they run and the coaches at UNI are just great people. It's just a great fit for me and I'm excited about my decision."

McThenia has a growing list of suitors this early spring but in the end was ready to make his college decision.

"I was in pretty steady contact with the coaches from North Dakota State, NIU, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Rutgers. All of those schools wanted me to hold off on making a decision. They all planned on coming into school on April to watch me throw in person. Some of those coaches already said they planned to still recruit me even though I just committed."

McThenia is also planning to make a return visit to Northern Iowa soon.

"I visited Northern Iowa about a month ago and I had a great visit. I'm going to go back out this spring to UNI and go watch a spring practice and just get to know everyone better."

So what was the worst part of the recruiting process for McThenia?

"Having to camp all last summer was a real grind. It definitely took a toll physically and also mentally and I didn't enjoy it after doing 10 different camps last summer. Last season was my first on varsity and I play at a smaller school so I felt I had to camp at a lot of schools to help get my name out there. I was able to gain some notice but the entire camp circuit was a hard part of the process for me."

Cale McThenia is verbally committed to Northern Iowa.



