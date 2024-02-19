Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Zechariah Morris

School: Glenbard North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @itszach08

Instagram: its.zach8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17823908/65343a0e02b14a0a3c2e9165

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

bring speed, good football iq, consistency, great hands, and always ready to work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

being able to play varsity as a sophomore this year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

justin jefferson because how he runs his routes to where everything looks the same till it isnt