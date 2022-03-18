Meet: 2023 ATH Gabe Gyorgy

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Gabe Grorgy

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @gabegyorgy

Instagram: Gabe_gyor23

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12824696/61b36a2b4ba80804209b4502

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I outwork everyone

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting an interception in the 8A State semi-final game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?





Pat Tillman— was humble, a great football player, and loved his country