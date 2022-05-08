Meet: 2023 ATH John Underwood

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: John Underwood

School: Belleville East

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 164 pounds

Position: ATH/RB/QB

Twitter: @johnunderwood90

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Elite Football. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14614618/60bfe28d38635b0cd09c5921

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Murray State, University of Minnesota - St Thomas, Carthage, St Norbert, University of Puget Sound, McKendree, Culver Stockton, Macalaster, Finlandia, United States Marine Merchant Academy, Whittier College, Wisconsin Lutheran, Rhodes, Davenport University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Discipline, doing the right things even in the absence of everyone. I give 110% to every aspect required because I love the game. I strive to be as fast, quick, strong, and football IQ as possible to allow myself to strive anywhere on the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite time still was stepping out onto the field with pads in high school, it felt as a more competitive environment. My first JV game I had an interception I took back for about 50 yards.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Calvin Johnson, he was known for always being the first out in a drill and to give everything in the tank on every rep. He showed after all the money and those years he truly loved the game so he continued giving it his all even when stuck on a team that did not win a single playoff game.