Meet: 2023 ATH Sam Reddinger

Name: Sam Reddinger

School: Morris

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @SReddinger3

Instagram: SamReddinger

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting and training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12829711/615b28752aa64705c80edb2f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NIU, ISU, Minnesota State, Central Michigan, Wyoming, Drake, North Dakota, Western Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working, smart, plays fast as well as run fast, and willing to make sacrifices for team

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in the super bowl my 8th grade year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Urlacher, his ability to play the game, size, and speed at that size