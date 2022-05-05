Meet: 2023 DB Da'Marion Godwin

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Da'Marion Godwin

School: Plainfield East

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: CB

Twitter: @Damariongodwin

Instagram: dmo.nation

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

MPG Fitness. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12906171/61760882160081065ccf37d5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Kansas, Alabama, East Carolina, Drake, Colorado state university, Bucknell football, grambling, SIU, Colgate University, Penn state,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My dedication, leadership, ball hand/eye coordination, physical DB, speed, classroom ethic

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment is every time we play Plainfield North. It’s a big challenge but the crowd is always intense and I love that

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey, and Chris Godwin. I like Jalen Ramsey because of his cockness and physicality. And I like Chris Godwin because we have the same last name and I love his work ethic.