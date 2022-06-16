Meet: 2023 DB Jacob Bailey

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jacob Bailey

School: Champaign Centennial

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Jacob76365431

Instagram: bailey_da_best05

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15770503/61d8e354b534c4093825e303

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Lake Forest

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Trust, Leader, Good Example, Team always comes first, Responsible and Confidence

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making big plays in the game to get us to playoffs and when we were in the post season was able to force a upset!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Steve smith came into the league as a looked to be a wasted pick but was one of the best out of the draft and played with a chip on his shoulder which was inspiring.