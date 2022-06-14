Meet: 2023 DB Jaedon Coleman
Name: Jaedon Coleman
School: Belleville East
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @jaedoncoleman
Instagram: @jaedonnn.23
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16554689/615a9eb032dd960a38fc074c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Coach Bryan Parker-Michigan Tech University Coach Pannone-Quincy University Coabch Rejfek- Mckendree University Coach Garlington- Southwest Baptist University
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Ill watch the extra film and apply it in game. Luke Kuechly inspired me to this and it has made me way more knowlodgeable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Whenever I was having a good game and heard players on the other team yelling “Watch 25, Watch 25!”(25 is my number)
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deandre Hopkins because of his consistency, he does his job every single time.