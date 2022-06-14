Meet: 2023 DB Jaedon Coleman

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jaedon Coleman

School: Belleville East

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @jaedoncoleman

Instagram: @jaedonnn.23

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16554689/615a9eb032dd960a38fc074c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Coach Bryan Parker-Michigan Tech University Coach Pannone-Quincy University Coabch Rejfek- Mckendree University Coach Garlington- Southwest Baptist University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Ill watch the extra film and apply it in game. Luke Kuechly inspired me to this and it has made me way more knowlodgeable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Whenever I was having a good game and heard players on the other team yelling “Watch 25, Watch 25!”(25 is my number)

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deandre Hopkins because of his consistency, he does his job every single time.