Meet: 2023 DB Jaykwon Armour

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jaykwon Armour

School: Chicago Phillips

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @JaykwonArmour8

Instagram: jay.eraa12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Protrained and Heroh 7v7

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12979307/61a90467478e3e058020410c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ball State, EIU, St. Thomas etc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can cover the field sideline to sideline I’m long and aggressive and I play with heart

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making as far as we did in the state playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My Dad and because he inspired me to play the game of football and he’s the reason why I love the game as much as I do.