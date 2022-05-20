Meet: 2023 DB Jaykwon Armour
Name: Jaykwon Armour
School: Chicago Phillips
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @JaykwonArmour8
Instagram: jay.eraa12
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Protrained and Heroh 7v7
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12979307/61a90467478e3e058020410c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Ball State, EIU, St. Thomas etc
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I can cover the field sideline to sideline I’m long and aggressive and I play with heart
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making as far as we did in the state playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My Dad and because he inspired me to play the game of football and he’s the reason why I love the game as much as I do.