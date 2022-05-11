 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 DB John Thompson
Meet: 2023 DB John Thompson

Name: John Thompson

School: Sandburg

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @jthompson4111

Instagram: john_thompson41

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11551403/617eaedaa019be054c33ee98

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Sioux Falls Upper Iowa and MDSU

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Size and leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My pick six

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Andrew luck

