Meet: 2023 DB John Thompson
Name: John Thompson
School: Sandburg
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @jthompson4111
Instagram: john_thompson41
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11551403/617eaedaa019be054c33ee98
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Sioux Falls Upper Iowa and MDSU
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Size and leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My pick six
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Andrew luck