Meet: 2023 DE Logan Larson

Name: Logan Larson

School: Harlem

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @theloganlawson

Instagram: @theloganlawson

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12833312/61ce1d8bb3c974068066da9d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Various

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great speed rusher on the edge and inside. not afraid to get physical.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Crystal Lake South playoff game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

It was clay mathews growing up i always wanted to be like him