Meet: 2023 DE/TE Andrew Zook

Name: Andrew Zook

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: DE/TE

Twitter: @AndrewZook34

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9766013/61774afd4ba9820e3c839fe6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Wyoming, Northwestern, North Dakota State, Illinios State, Miami OH, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Colorado State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am big, strong, pyshical person who is willing to do anything to help out the team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning in the first round of the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, love his physicality and the way he dominates on the field.