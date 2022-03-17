Meet: 2023 DE/TE Andrew Zook
Name: Andrew Zook
School: Yorkville
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: DE/TE
Twitter: @AndrewZook34
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9766013/61774afd4ba9820e3c839fe6
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Wyoming, Northwestern, North Dakota State, Illinios State, Miami OH, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Colorado State
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am big, strong, pyshical person who is willing to do anything to help out the team.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning in the first round of the playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald, love his physicality and the way he dominates on the field.