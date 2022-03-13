 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 DL Andrew Moore
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-13 11:12:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2023 DL Andrew Moore

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Andrew Moore

School: Wheaton Warrenville South

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @AndrewMoore45_

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

FIST Football, Hard Gainers, Acceleration Speed

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4520662/608d7fcd1762a50c444a04ba

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

South Dakota, Butler, Northern Michigan, CCIW schools

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatility and athleticism

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Fumble recovery late in the Brother Rice Playoff Game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dick Butkus, physical with bad intentions

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}