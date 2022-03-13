Meet: 2023 DL Andrew Moore
Name: Andrew Moore
School: Wheaton Warrenville South
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 245 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @AndrewMoore45_
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
FIST Football, Hard Gainers, Acceleration Speed
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4520662/608d7fcd1762a50c444a04ba
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
South Dakota, Butler, Northern Michigan, CCIW schools
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Versatility and athleticism
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Fumble recovery late in the Brother Rice Playoff Game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Dick Butkus, physical with bad intentions