Meet: 2023 DT Mirko Jaksic
Name: Mirko Jaksic
School: Fenwick
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
Position: DT
Twitter: @Mirkojaksic2
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
EFT Sports Performance. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12871394/61a51ce36e811508e84aaedb
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Dayton, Murray State, Air Force, Valpo, Drake, Columbia, Colgate, Miami Ohio, NIU
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a natural born leader, I let my actions and progress talk
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the state championship
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Troy Polumalu. He was so invested in his faith