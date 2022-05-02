 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 DT Mirko Jaksic
football

Meet: 2023 DT Mirko Jaksic

Tim OHalloran
Name: Mirko Jaksic

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @Mirkojaksic2

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Sports Performance. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12871394/61a51ce36e811508e84aaedb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Dayton, Murray State, Air Force, Valpo, Drake, Columbia, Colgate, Miami Ohio, NIU

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a natural born leader, I let my actions and progress talk

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the state championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Troy Polumalu. He was so invested in his faith

