Meet: 2023 ILB Gerald Floyd
Name: Gerald Floyd
School: Plainfield North
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 206 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @geraldfloyd_
Instagram: gerald__floyd
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12944542/618830034deb0506285022a2
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Colleges I’ve been in contact with most NIU, Drake University, Minnesota State University Moorhead, University North Dakota, Concordia St. paul, Upper Iowa, Southwest Baptist University, and Valpo.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My on-field IQ and my reaction time
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite memory is winning our first playoff game against Evanston and also starting on of the top defenses in 8A
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
All time is Luke Kuechly and right now Lavonte David