Meet: 2023 K JT Frieders
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: JT Frieders
School: Geneva
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: K
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15823812/6186175ddfd7f80af891ea45
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Illinois Wesleyan University of South Dakota Michigan Tech University University of Sioux Falls Valparaiso University University of St. Francis
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Dual sport athlete with consistent and accurate ability to add points on the scoreboard with my kicking ability’s.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Definitely winning our first playoff game last year for the first time since 2015.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Tucker because he is so consistent and calm, cool, and collective in big moments.