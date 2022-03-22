Meet: 2023 LB Aiden Johnson

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Aiden Johnson

School: Woodstock

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @ajthelb

Instagram: @aj45jxhnsxn

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Top Gun Express

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12923753/617cba4fbd746c0bb459af4f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Augustana, St. Francis, Ripon, South Dakota University, Elmhurst, North Park, Whitewater

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, resilience

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being named all conference honorable mention in my first varsity season and putting up 18 tackles on my rival school

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devin White, he is a very similar body type to me and I model my game after him