Meet: 2023 LB Braedon Hellinger
Name: Braedon Hellinger
School: Oswego
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @23braedon23
Instagram: 2braedon3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12931228/61a3d582d21bad0a68faa7ac
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
ripon college, upper iowa, augustana, minnesota state morehead, Loras college
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
leadership and hard work
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
beating plainfield north in a 2OT win
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Odell beckham jr because of the energy he brings and the love of the game