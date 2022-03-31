 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 LB Braedon Hellinger
football

Meet: 2023 LB Braedon Hellinger

Name: Braedon Hellinger

School: Oswego

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @23braedon23

Instagram: 2braedon3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12931228/61a3d582d21bad0a68faa7ac

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

ripon college, upper iowa, augustana, minnesota state morehead, Loras college

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

leadership and hard work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

beating plainfield north in a 2OT win

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Odell beckham jr because of the energy he brings and the love of the game

{{ article.author_name }}