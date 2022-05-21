Meet: 2023 LB Thomas Sims

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Thomas Sims

School: Chicago Leo

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @ThomasSims36

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Track. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16822678/618c72f642062b0a3004e608

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a leader, hardworker, and willing to play anywhere on the field that I can be at use to help my team win the game. I may not always be there biggest and the strongest but I never give up on any play regardless of the score

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to complete in the CCl against some of the best guys in the state

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor because he was always a factor in the game no matter where he was on field. Offense had to game-plan against him because he played every down like it was his last