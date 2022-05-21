Meet: 2023 LB Thomas Sims
Name: Thomas Sims
School: Chicago Leo
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @ThomasSims36
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Track. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16822678/618c72f642062b0a3004e608
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Illinois.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a leader, hardworker, and willing to play anywhere on the field that I can be at use to help my team win the game. I may not always be there biggest and the strongest but I never give up on any play regardless of the score
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being able to complete in the CCl against some of the best guys in the state
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lawrence Taylor because he was always a factor in the game no matter where he was on field. Offense had to game-plan against him because he played every down like it was his last