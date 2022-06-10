Meet: 2023 LS Patrick Cramer

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Patrick Cramer

School: Lyons Township

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LS

Twitter: @PatrickCramerLS

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Train with Nolan Owen Nolanslongsnapping.com

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16304315/6222e90d90eebc0d3cb0f369

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Notre Dame Northwestern Wisconsin Eastern Michigan Arkansas

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Strong academic and football performance. Looking to add leadership and energy to a strong institution.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning special teams player of the year in 2021 season and snapping the winning field goal against our rivals.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Johnathon Taylor because of his physicality, leadership and hustle/work ethic.